Amazon To Rally Over 37%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Tuesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Susquehanna raised the price target for Impinj, Inc. PI from $130 to $140. Susquehanna analyst Christopher Rolland maintained a Positive rating. Impinj shares rose 3.4% to close at $120.27 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- HSBC cut the price target for Intel Corporation INTC from $44 to $37. HSBC analyst Frank Lee maintained a Hold rating. Intel shares rose 0.6% to close at $34.41 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Piper Sandler slashed Chewy, Inc. CHWY price target from $19 to $16. Piper Sandler analyst Peter Keith maintained a Neutral rating. Chewy shares fell 2.8% to close at $15.70 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities cut the price target for Vertex, Inc. VERX from $40 to $34. B of A Securities analyst Brad Sills maintained a Neutral rating. Vertex shares gained 5% to close at $30.04 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Mizuho cut Marriott International, Inc. MAR price target from $263 to $260. Mizuho analyst Ben Chaiken maintained a Neutral rating. Marriott shares rose 0.6% to close at $237.41 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- BMO Capital boosted Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN price target from $205 to $215. BMO Capital analyst Brian Pitz maintained an Outperform rating. Amazon shares gained 1.5% to close at $177.23 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Baird slashed the price target for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. SSD from $215 to $208. Baird analyst Timothy Wojs maintained an Outperform rating. Simpson Manufacturing shares rose 0.4% to close at $185.12 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Oppenheimer raised Church & Dwight Co., Inc. CHD price target from $110 to $120. Oppenheimer analyst Rupesh Parikh maintained an Outperform rating. Church & Dwight shares rose 1.5% to close at $105.95 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- RBC Capital increased Zions Bancorporation ZION price target from $46 to $47. RBC Capital analyst Jon Arfstrom maintained a Sector Perform rating. Zions Bancorporation shares rose 3.5% to close at $41.32 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JP Morgan increased Roblox Corporation RBLX price target from $41 to $48. JP Morgan analyst Cory Carpenter upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight. Roblox shares fell 1.1% to close at $34.96 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
