Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Vertex
Vertex Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Vertex (NASDAQ: VERX) was reported by Jefferies on May 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $13.50 expecting VERX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 18.21% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Vertex (NASDAQ: VERX) was provided by Jefferies, and Vertex maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Vertex, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Vertex was filed on May 23, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 23, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Vertex (VERX) rating was a maintained with a price target of $14.50 to $13.50. The current price Vertex (VERX) is trading at is $11.42, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.