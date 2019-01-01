Church & Dwight Co (NYSE:CHD), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Church & Dwight Co
Church & Dwight Co Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Church & Dwight Co (NYSE: CHD) was reported by Barclays on May 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $77.00 expecting CHD to fall to within 12 months (a possible -14.67% downside). 17 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Church & Dwight Co (NYSE: CHD) was provided by Barclays, and Church & Dwight Co maintained their underweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Church & Dwight Co, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Church & Dwight Co was filed on May 23, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 23, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Church & Dwight Co (CHD) rating was a maintained with a price target of $81.00 to $77.00. The current price Church & Dwight Co (CHD) is trading at is $90.24, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
