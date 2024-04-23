Visa Likely To Report Higher Q2 Earnings; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Visa Inc. V is set to release earnings results for its second quarter after the closing bell on April 23, 2024.
Analysts expect the San Francisco, California-based company to report quarterly earnings at $2.44 per share, up from $2.09 per share in the year-ago period. Visa is projected to report quarterly revenue of $8.62 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
Visa, last month, announced the expansion of its value-added services by introducing three new AI-powered solutions within the Visa Protect suite aimed at enhancing fraud prevention for account-to-account and card-not-present (CNP) payments.
Visa shares rose 1% to close at $272.33 on Monday.
Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.
Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.
- Baird analyst David Koning maintained an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $314 to $320 on April 17, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.
- Wells Fargo analyst Donald Fandetti maintained an Overweight rating and boosted the price target from $300 to $325 on March 6, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.
- Barclays analyst Raimo Lenschow maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $304 to $319 on Jan. 29, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.
- Keybanc analyst Josh Beck maintained an Overweight rating and boosted the price target from $275 to $300 on Jan. 8, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.
- BMO Capital analyst Rufus Hone initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and a price target of $280 on Dec. 5, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.
Read More: Over $24M Bet On RXO? Check Out These 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.