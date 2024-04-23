Visa Likely To Report Higher Q2 Earnings; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Loading... Loading...

Visa Inc. V is set to release earnings results for its second quarter after the closing bell on April 23, 2024.

Analysts expect the San Francisco, California-based company to report quarterly earnings at $2.44 per share, up from $2.09 per share in the year-ago period. Visa is projected to report quarterly revenue of $8.62 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Visa, last month, announced the expansion of its value-added services by introducing three new AI-powered solutions within the Visa Protect suite aimed at enhancing fraud prevention for account-to-account and card-not-present (CNP) payments.

Visa shares rose 1% to close at $272.33 on Monday.

Baird analyst David Koning maintained an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $314 to $320 on April 17, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

Wells Fargo analyst Donald Fandetti maintained an Overweight rating and boosted the price target from $300 to $325 on March 6, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

Barclays analyst Raimo Lenschow maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $304 to $319 on Jan. 29, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

Keybanc analyst Josh Beck maintained an Overweight rating and boosted the price target from $275 to $300 on Jan. 8, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

BMO Capital analyst Rufus Hone initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and a price target of $280 on Dec. 5, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

