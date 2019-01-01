ñol

Zions Bancorp
(NASDAQ:ZION)
54.96
00
At close: May 25
54.95
-0.0100[-0.02%]
After Hours: 4:20PM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low47.06 - 75.44
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding130.2M / 151.4M
Vol / Avg.- / 1.6M
Mkt Cap8.3B
P/E8.92
50d Avg. Price60.99
Div / Yield1.52/2.77%
Payout Ratio24.03
EPS1.27
Total Float130.2M

Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Consensus Rating1

Neutral

Highest Price Target1

$81.00

Lowest Price Target1

$60.00

Consensus Price Target1

$66.11

Analyst Rating Summary1

BuyOverweightHoldUnderweightSell
30301

Analyst Firms Making Recommendations1

  • B. Riley Securities
  • Barclays
  • Raymond James
  • Baird
  • Goldman Sachs

1calculated from analyst ratings published within the last 6 months

Zions Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for Zions Bancorp (ZION)?
A

The latest price target for Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ: ZION) was reported by B. Riley Securities on April 26, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $65.00 expecting ZION to rise to within 12 months (a possible 18.27% upside). 22 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for Zions Bancorp (ZION)?
A

The latest analyst rating for Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ: ZION) was provided by B. Riley Securities, and Zions Bancorp maintained their neutral rating.

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Zions Bancorp (ZION)?
A

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Zions Bancorp, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Zions Bancorp was filed on April 26, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 26, 2023.

Q
Is the Analyst Rating Zions Bancorp (ZION) correct?
A

While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Zions Bancorp (ZION) rating was a maintained with a price target of $70.00 to $65.00. The current price Zions Bancorp (ZION) is trading at is $54.96, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.

