Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Zions Bancorp
Zions Bancorp Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ: ZION) was reported by B. Riley Securities on April 26, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $65.00 expecting ZION to rise to within 12 months (a possible 18.27% upside). 22 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ: ZION) was provided by B. Riley Securities, and Zions Bancorp maintained their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Zions Bancorp, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Zions Bancorp was filed on April 26, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 26, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Zions Bancorp (ZION) rating was a maintained with a price target of $70.00 to $65.00. The current price Zions Bancorp (ZION) is trading at is $54.96, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
