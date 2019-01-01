Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Intel
Intel Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) was reported by Citigroup on June 6, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $45.00 expecting INTC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 3.83% upside). 26 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) was provided by Citigroup, and Intel maintained their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Intel, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Intel was filed on June 6, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around June 6, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Intel (INTC) rating was a maintained with a price target of $50.00 to $45.00. The current price Intel (INTC) is trading at is $43.34, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.