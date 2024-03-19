Nvidia To Rally Around 10%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Tuesday

Loading...
Loading...
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- JP Morgan cut the price target for Starbucks Corporation SBUX from $107 to $100. JP Morgan analyst John Ivankoe maintained an Overweight rating. Starbucks shares gained 1% to close at $91.01 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Guggenheim boosted the price target for The Kroger Co KR from $60 to $61. Guggenheim analyst John Heinbockel maintained a Buy rating. Kroger shares rose 0.2% to close at $56.19 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Baird increased Micron Technology, Inc. MU price target from $ $78 to $115. Baird analyst Tristan Gerra maintained a Neutral rating. Micron shares rose 0.6% to close at $93.78 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Leerink Partners raised the price target for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. FUSN from $17 to $21. Leerink Partners analyst Faisal Khurshid downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform. Fusion Pharmaceuticals shares gained 6.5% to close at $10.64 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Stephens & Co. raised Truist Financial Corporation TFC price target from $41 to $43. Stephens & Co. analyst Terry McEvoy upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Truist Financial shares rose 0.2% to close at $34.93 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wedbush cut the price target for NIKE, Inc. NKE from $131 to $115. Wedbush analyst Tom Nikic maintained an Outperform rating. NIKE shares fell 0.9% to close at $98.74 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Barclays boosted 3M Company MMM price target from $111 to $126. Barclays analyst Julian Mitchell upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight. 3M shares fell 0.2% to close at $104.80 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Redburn Atlantic boosted Accenture plc ACN price target from $410 to $445. Redburn Atlantic analyst Alex Haissl maintained a Buy rating. Accenture shares fell 0.5% to close at $372.67 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wells Fargo raised NVIDIA Corporation NVDA price target from $840 to $970. Wells Fargo analyst Aaron Rakers maintained an Overweight rating. NVIDIA shares gained 0.7% to close at $884.55 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Mizuho raised Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM price target from $119 to $125. Mizuho analyst Nitin Kumar maintained a Neutral rating. Exxon Mobil shares rose 0.9% to close at $112.30 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
Check This Out: Core & Main, Caleres And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday
Loading...
Loading...
date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
We simplify the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in