Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

The latest price target for Truist Financial (NYSE: TFC) was reported by Goldman Sachs on May 31, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $57.00 expecting TFC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 16.11% upside). 14 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Truist Financial (NYSE: TFC) was provided by Goldman Sachs, and Truist Financial maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Truist Financial, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Truist Financial was filed on May 31, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 31, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Truist Financial (TFC) rating was a maintained with a price target of $68.00 to $57.00. The current price Truist Financial (TFC) is trading at is $49.09, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
