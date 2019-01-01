Nike (NYSE:NKE), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Nike
Nike Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Nike (NYSE: NKE) was reported by Wells Fargo on June 1, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $150.00 expecting NKE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 23.99% upside). 56 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Nike (NYSE: NKE) was provided by Wells Fargo, and Nike maintained their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Nike, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Nike was filed on June 1, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around June 1, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Nike (NKE) rating was a maintained with a price target of $165.00 to $150.00. The current price Nike (NKE) is trading at is $120.98, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
