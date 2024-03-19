Core & Main, Caleres And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

Loading... Loading...

With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Core & Main, Inc. CNM to report quarterly earnings at 35 cents per share on revenue of $1.43 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Core & Main shares fell 0.4% to $50.50 in after-hours trading.

JOYY Inc. YY posted upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter. The company said it sees first-quarter net revenues of $543 million to $560 million versus market estimates of $579.45 million. JOYY shares gained 2% to $34.05 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Caleres, Inc. CAL to have earned 85 cents per share on revenue of $694.33 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Caleres shares rose 0.6% to $39.00 in after-hours trading.

National CineMedia, Inc. NCMI posted upbeat results for its fourth quarter and disclosed a new $100 million share repurchase program. The company said it sees first-quarter total revenue of $34.5 million to $35.5 million. National CineMedia shares jumped 18% to $4.98 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Citi Trends, Inc. CTRN to post quarterly earnings at 79 cents per share on revenue of $216.32 million before the opening bell. Citi Trends shares fell 1.7% to $30.16 in the after-hours trading session.

