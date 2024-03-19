Core & Main, Caleres And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
Wall Street expects Core & Main, Inc. CNM to report quarterly earnings at 35 cents per share on revenue of $1.43 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Core & Main shares fell 0.4% to $50.50 in after-hours trading.
JOYY Inc. YY posted upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter. The company said it sees first-quarter net revenues of $543 million to $560 million versus market estimates of $579.45 million. JOYY shares gained 2% to $34.05 in the after-hours trading session.
Analysts are expecting Caleres, Inc. CAL to have earned 85 cents per share on revenue of $694.33 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Caleres shares rose 0.6% to $39.00 in after-hours trading.
National CineMedia, Inc. NCMI posted upbeat results for its fourth quarter and disclosed a new $100 million share repurchase program. The company said it sees first-quarter total revenue of $34.5 million to $35.5 million. National CineMedia shares jumped 18% to $4.98 in the after-hours trading session.
Analysts expect Citi Trends, Inc. CTRN to post quarterly earnings at 79 cents per share on revenue of $216.32 million before the opening bell. Citi Trends shares fell 1.7% to $30.16 in the after-hours trading session.
