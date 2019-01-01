Kroger (NYSE:KR), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Kroger
Kroger Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Kroger (NYSE: KR) was reported by B of A Securities on April 8, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $75.00 expecting KR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 41.64% upside). 29 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Kroger (NYSE: KR) was provided by B of A Securities, and Kroger upgraded their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Kroger, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Kroger was filed on April 8, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 8, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Kroger (KR) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $61.00 to $75.00. The current price Kroger (KR) is trading at is $52.95, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
