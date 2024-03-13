NVIDIA To Rally Around 20%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Wednesday

Loading...
- B of A Securities raised the price target for Brown & Brown, Inc. BRO from $80 to $86. B of A Securities analyst Grace Carter downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underperform. Brown & Brown shares gained 1.2% to close at $85.90 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- TD Cowen boosted the price target for Kohl's Corporation KSS from $28 to $31. TD Cowen analyst Oliver Chen maintained an Outperform rating. Kohl's shares fell 6.7% to close at $25.36 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- BTIG cut MaxCyte, Inc. MXCT price target from $10 to $8. BTIG analyst Mark Massaro maintained a Buy rating. MaxCyte shares rose 0.3% to close at $3.98 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Morgan Stanley boosted the price target for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. REGN from $1,104 to $1,115. Morgan Stanley analyst Matthew Harrison maintained an Overweight rating. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals shares gained 0.6% to close at $970.57 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Benchmark slashed Ooma, Inc. OOMA price target from $18 to $15. Benchmark analyst Matthew Harrigan maintained the stock with a Buy rating. Ooma shares fell 1.8% to close at $8.76 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Piper Sandler raised the price target for The Beauty Health Company SKIN from $2 to $3. Piper Sandler analyst Korinne Wolfmeyer maintained an Underweight rating. Beauty Health shares fell 1.4% to close at $3.59 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities increased Super Micro Computer, Inc. SMCI price target from $1,040 to $1,280. B of A Securities analyst Ruplu Bhattacharya maintained a Buy rating. Super Micro Computer shares rose 7.8% to close at $1,163.00 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities boosted NVIDIA Corporation NVDA price target from $925 to $1,100. B of A Securities analyst Vivek Arya maintained a Buy rating. NVIDIA shares rose 7.2% to close at $919.13 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wolfe Research cut The Boeing Company BA price target from $270 to $260. Wolfe Research analyst Myles Walton maintained an Outperform rating. Boeing shares fell 4.3% to close at $184.24 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Jefferies raised Southwest Airlines Co. LUV price target from $20 to $28. Jefferies analyst Sheila Kahyaoglu upgraded the stock from Underperform to Hold. Southwest Airlines shares fell 14.9% to close at $28.76 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
