Boeing (NYSE:BA), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Boeing
The latest price target for Boeing (NYSE: BA) was reported by Susquehanna on May 20, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $192.00 expecting BA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 57.29% upside). 25 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Boeing (NYSE: BA) was provided by Susquehanna, and Boeing maintained their positive rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Boeing, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Boeing was filed on May 20, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 20, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Boeing (BA) rating was a maintained with a price target of $193.00 to $192.00. The current price Boeing (BA) is trading at is $122.07, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
