Kohl's (NYSE:KSS), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Kohl's
The latest price target for Kohl's (NYSE: KSS) was reported by Baird on May 20, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $60.00 expecting KSS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 43.13% upside). 21 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Kohl's (NYSE: KSS) was provided by Baird, and Kohl's maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Kohl's, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Kohl's was filed on May 20, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 20, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Kohl's (KSS) rating was a maintained with a price target of $66.00 to $60.00. The current price Kohl's (KSS) is trading at is $41.92, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
