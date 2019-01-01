Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: REGN) was reported by Morgan Stanley on June 3, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $610.00 expecting REGN to fall to within 12 months (a possible -3.23% downside). 34 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: REGN) was provided by Morgan Stanley, and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals maintained their equal-weight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals was filed on June 3, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around June 3, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) rating was a maintained with a price target of $620.00 to $610.00. The current price Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) is trading at is $630.35, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
