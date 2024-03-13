Brightcove And 2 Other Stocks Under $3 Insiders Are Buying

Loading... Loading...

The Dow Jones index closed higher by more than 200 points on Tuesday. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Retractable Technologies

The Trade: Retractable Technologies, Inc. RVP President and CEO Thomas J Shaw acquired a total of 2,235 shares an average price of $1.20. To acquire these shares, it cost around $2,682.

President and CEO Thomas J Shaw acquired a total of 2,235 shares an average price of $1.20. To acquire these shares, it cost around $2,682. What’s Happening: On Nov. 14, Retractable Technologies reported that its loss from operations was $8.7 million for the first nine months of 2023.

On Nov. 14, Retractable Technologies reported that its loss from operations was $8.7 million for the first nine months of 2023. What Retractable Technologies Does: Retractable Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession.

Grove Collaborative Holdings

The Trade : Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. GROV President and CEO Jeffrey Michael Yurcisin acquired a total of 5,406 shares at at an average price of $1.85. To acquire these shares, it cost around $10,001.

: President and CEO Jeffrey Michael Yurcisin acquired a total of 5,406 shares at at an average price of $1.85. To acquire these shares, it cost around $10,001. What’s Happening : On March 6, Grove Collaborative Hldgs posted downbeat quarterly results

: On March 6, Grove Collaborative Hldgs posted downbeat quarterly results What Grove Collaborative Holdings Does: Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc is engaged in providing consumer products. It offers Cleaning accessories, Home and Pantry, Personal care products, Pets supplements and Other products.

Check This Out: Top 5 Energy Stocks You May Want To Dump In March

Brightcove

The Trade : Brightcove Inc. BCOV 10% owner Jonathan Brolin acquired a total of 33,300 shares at an average price of $1.87. The insider spent around $62,388 to buy those shares.

: 10% owner Jonathan Brolin acquired a total of 33,300 shares at an average price of $1.87. The insider spent around $62,388 to buy those shares. What’s Happening : On Feb. 22, Brightcove reported fourth-quarter financial results and issued FY24 guidance below estimates.

: On Feb. 22, Brightcove reported fourth-quarter financial results and issued FY24 guidance below estimates. What Brightcove Does: Brightcove Inc is a provider of cloud-based streaming technology and services.

Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here