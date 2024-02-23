Intuit To Rally Around 14%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Friday

Loading...
- Jefferies cut the price target for ModivCare Inc. MODV from $60 to $39. Jefferies analyst Brian Tanquilut downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. ModivCare shares fell 2.8% to close at $43.87 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- UBS slashed Rivian Automotive, Inc. RIVN price target from $24 to $8. UBS analyst Joseph Spak downgraded the stock from Buy to Sell. Rivian Automotive shares dipped 25.6% to close at $11.45 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JP Morgan lowered the price target for Penumbra, Inc. PEN from $284 to $250. JP Morgan analyst Robbie Marcus downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral. Penumbra shares rose 1.7% to close at $262.68 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B. Riley Securities lowered Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. AAOI price target from $22 to $16. B. Riley Securities analyst David Kang downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. Applied Optoelectronics shares gained 6% to close at $20.35 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Piper Sandler increased the price target for Intuit Inc. INTU from $642 to $750. Piper Sandler analyst Arvind Ramnani maintained an Overweight rating. Intuit shares gained 3.1% to close at $657.92 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Telsey Advisory Group boosted the price target for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. FND from $95 to $110. Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman maintained a Market Perform rating. Floor & Decor shares gained 3.9% to close at $113.53 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Needham cut Bel Fuse Inc. BELFB price target from $77 to $70. Needham analyst James Ricchiuti maintained a Buy rating. Bel Fuse shares fell 28.7% to close at $50.02 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Canaccord Genuity boosted Q2 Holdings, Inc. QTWO price target from $40 to $55. Canaccord Genuity analyst Joseph Vafi maintained a Buy rating. Q2 Holdings shares gained 9.9% to close at $45.98 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Citigroup boosted Fox Corporation FOXA price target from $34 to $35. Citigroup analyst Jason Bazinet upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. Fox shares fell 0.3% to close at $29.85 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Rosenblatt raised Altair Engineering Inc. ALTR price target from $74 to $88. Rosenblatt analyst Blair Abernethy downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. Altair Engineering shares gained 3.4% to close at $89.86 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
