Warner Bros. Discovery, Block And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

With U.S. stock futures trading mixed this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. WBD to report a quarterly loss at 6 cents per share on revenue of $10.37 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Warner Bros. Discovery shares gained 0.7% to $9.63 in after-hours trading.

Block, Inc. SQ reported downbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales topped estimates. The company said it sees first-quarter gross profit of $2.0 billion to $2.02 billion, which would be up 24% year-over-year at the midpoint. First quarter adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in a range of $570 million to $590 million. Block shares climbed 13.2% to $76.95 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting AerCap Holdings N.V. AER to earn $2.45 per share on revenue of $1.93 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. AerCap shares gained 0.6% to $79.00 in after-hours trading.

Booking Holdings Inc. BKNG reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter on Thursday. The company also initiated a quarterly cash dividend of $8.75 per share, payable on March 28 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 8. Booking shares fell 9.3% to $3,540.50 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Hyatt Hotels Corporation H to report quarterly earnings at 39 cents per share on revenue of $1.61 billion before the opening bell. Hyatt shares gained 1.5% to close at $135.54 on Thursday.

