Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics
The latest price target for Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ: AAOI) was reported by Craig-Hallum on February 25, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $2.50 expecting AAOI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 11.11% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ: AAOI) was provided by Craig-Hallum, and Applied Optoelectronics downgraded their sell rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Applied Optoelectronics, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Applied Optoelectronics was filed on February 25, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 25, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $2.50. The current price Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) is trading at is $2.25, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
