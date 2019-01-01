Floor & Decor Hldgs (NYSE:FND), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Floor & Decor Hldgs
The latest price target for Floor & Decor Hldgs (NYSE: FND) was reported by Citigroup on May 13, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $106.00 expecting FND to rise to within 12 months (a possible 35.72% upside). 18 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Floor & Decor Hldgs (NYSE: FND) was provided by Citigroup, and Floor & Decor Hldgs maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Floor & Decor Hldgs, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Floor & Decor Hldgs was filed on May 13, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 13, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Floor & Decor Hldgs (FND) rating was a maintained with a price target of $137.00 to $106.00. The current price Floor & Decor Hldgs (FND) is trading at is $78.10, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
