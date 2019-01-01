Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Rivian Automotive
Rivian Automotive Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) was reported by DA Davidson on June 2, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $24.00 expecting RIVN to fall to within 12 months (a possible -20.50% downside). 40 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) was provided by DA Davidson, and Rivian Automotive initiated their underperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Rivian Automotive, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Rivian Automotive was filed on June 2, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around June 2, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Rivian Automotive (RIVN) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $24.00. The current price Rivian Automotive (RIVN) is trading at is $30.19, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
