Q2 Holdings (NYSE:QTWO), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Q2 Holdings
The latest price target for Q2 Holdings (NYSE: QTWO) was reported by Stephens & Co. on May 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $50.00 expecting QTWO to fall to within 12 months (a possible -5.98% downside). 21 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Q2 Holdings (NYSE: QTWO) was provided by Stephens & Co., and Q2 Holdings downgraded their equal-weight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Q2 Holdings, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Q2 Holdings was filed on May 17, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 17, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Q2 Holdings (QTWO) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $65.00 to $50.00. The current price Q2 Holdings (QTWO) is trading at is $53.18, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
