Why The Trade Desk Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 19%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. TTD shares rose sharply in today’s pre-market trading after the company reported mixed fourth-quarter financial results.

The Trade Desk reported quarterly earnings of 41 cents per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of 43 cents. The company reported quarterly sales of $605.8 million, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $582.17 million.

The company also announced that its board of directors approved an additional $647 million under its share repurchase program.

Trade Desk shares jumped 19% to $90.11 in pre-market trading

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

Tarena International, Inc. TCTM gained 229% to $3.62 in pre-market trading after gaining around 12% on Thursday.

Losers

CLPS Incorporation CLPS shares dipped 60% to $0.4080 in pre-market trading after gaining over 10% on Thursday.

