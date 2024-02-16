Coinbase, PPL And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

Loading... Loading...

With U.S. stock futures trading mixed this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects PPL Corporation PPL to report quarterly earnings at 38 cents per share on revenue of $1.90 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. PPL shares fell 0.4% to $26.35 in after-hours trading.

DoorDash Inc DASH reported mixed financial results for its fourth quarter. The company said it expects first-quarter marketplace GOV to be between $18.5 billion and $18.9 billion and adjusted EBITDA in the range of $320 million to $380 million. DoorDash shares fell 6.8% to $117.65 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting TreeHouse Foods, Inc. THS to earn 73 cents per share on revenue of $925.44 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. TreeHouse Foods shares gained 2.2% to close at $42.74 on Thursday.

Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN reported better-than-expected financial results for its fourth quarter on Thursday. Coinbase shares jumped 14.3% to $189.36 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Portland General Electric Company POR to report quarterly earnings at 88 cents per share on revenue of $747.58 million before the opening bell. Portland General Electric shares rose 2.7% to $41.90 in after-hours trading.

