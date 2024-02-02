Amazon To Rally Over 41%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Friday

Loading...
- JP Morgan cut the price target for WEC Energy Group, Inc. WEC from $90 to $84. JP Morgan analyst Jeremy Tonet downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underweight. WEC Energy shares gained 1.3% to close at $81.78 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Citigroup raised Macy's, Inc. M price target from $14 to $18. Citigroup analyst Paul Lejuez upgraded the stock from Sell to Neutral. Macy's shares rose 0.8% to close at $18.44 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Needham boosted the price target for Hologic, Inc. HOLX from $83 to $90. Needham analyst Mike Matson maintained a Buy rating. Hologic shares fell 0.1% to close at $74.41 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JP Morgan increased Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN price target from $190 to $225. JP Morgan analyst Doug Anmuth maintained an Overweight rating. Amazon shares gained 2.6% to close at $159.28 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Raymond James boosted the price target for Roper Technologies, Inc. ROP from $572 to $620. Raymond James analyst Brian Gesuale maintained a Strong Buy rating. Roper Technologies shares rose 1.6% to close at $545.81 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Telsey Advisory Group increased the price target for Deckers Outdoor Corporation DECK from $850 to $930. Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey maintained an Outperform rating. Deckers Outdoor shares gained 2.5% to close at $772.85 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- BMO Capital cut Gold Fields Limited GFI price target from $14 to $12. BMO Capital analyst Andrew Kaip downgraded the stock from Market Perform to Underperform. Gold Fields shares rose 6.8% to close at $15.81 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Deutsche Bank slashed New York Community Bancorp, Inc. NYCB price target from $15 to $7. Deutsche Bank analyst Bernard von-Gizycki downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. New York Community Bancorp shares dipped 11.1% to close at $5.75 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Needham raised Microchip Technology Incorporated MCHP price target from $85 to $90. Needham analyst Quinn Bolton maintained a Buy rating. Microchip Technology shares rose 0.6% to close at $85.65 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Stephens & Co. boosted Lancaster Colony Corporation LANC price target from $205 to $218. Stephens & Co. analyst Jim Salera downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Lancaster Colony shares jumped 11% to close at $204.04 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
