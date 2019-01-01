WEC Energy Gr (NYSE:WEC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for WEC Energy Gr
WEC Energy Gr Questions & Answers
The latest price target for WEC Energy Gr (NYSE: WEC) was reported by B of A Securities on May 13, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $109.00 expecting WEC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 3.41% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for WEC Energy Gr (NYSE: WEC) was provided by B of A Securities, and WEC Energy Gr upgraded their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of WEC Energy Gr, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for WEC Energy Gr was filed on May 13, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 13, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest WEC Energy Gr (WEC) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $109.00. The current price WEC Energy Gr (WEC) is trading at is $105.41, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
