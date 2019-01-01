Macy's (NYSE:M), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Macy's
Macy's Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Macy's (NYSE: M) was reported by Deutsche Bank on May 27, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $29.00 expecting M to rise to within 12 months (a possible 22.62% upside). 23 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Macy's (NYSE: M) was provided by Deutsche Bank, and Macy's maintained their hold rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Macy's, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Macy's was filed on May 27, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 27, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Macy's (M) rating was a maintained with a price target of $34.00 to $29.00. The current price Macy's (M) is trading at is $23.65, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
