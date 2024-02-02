Amazon, Apple And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

by Avi Kapoor, Benzinga Staff Writer
February 2, 2024 3:20 AM | 2 min read
With U.S. stock futures trading mostly higher this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM to report quarterly earnings at $2.21 per share on revenue of $85.23 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Exxon Mobil shares rose 0.7% to $103.13 in after-hours trading.

Apple, Inc. AAPL reported better-than-expected earnings and revenue for its first quarter. The iPhone maker reported first-quarter earnings per share of $2.18 and revenue of $119.6 billion, thanks to record Services revenue and iPhone revenue. However, the company reported a revenue decline in China. Apple shares fell 2.9% to $181.45 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Bristol-Myers Squibb Company BMY to earn $1.53 per share on revenue of $11.19 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Bristol-Myers Squibb shares rose 0.4% to $48.88 in after-hours trading.

Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN posted stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. The company said it sees first-quarter revenue to be between $138 billion and $143.5 billion versus estimates of $142.13 billion. Operating income is expected to be between $8 billion and $12 billion in the first quarter. Amazon shares surged 7.1% to $170.60 in the after-hours trading session.

Meta Platforms, Inc. META reported upbeat fourth-quarter financial results and initiated a quarterly dividend of 50 cents per share. The company also announced a $50 billion increase to its share repurchase authorization. Meta shares jumped 15.2% to $454.81 in after-hours trading.

 

