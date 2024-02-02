Amazon, Apple And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

Loading... Loading...

With U.S. stock futures trading mostly higher this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM to report quarterly earnings at $2.21 per share on revenue of $85.23 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Exxon Mobil shares rose 0.7% to $103.13 in after-hours trading.

Apple, Inc. AAPL reported better-than-expected earnings and revenue for its first quarter. The iPhone maker reported first-quarter earnings per share of $2.18 and revenue of $119.6 billion, thanks to record Services revenue and iPhone revenue. However, the company reported a revenue decline in China. Apple shares fell 2.9% to $181.45 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Bristol-Myers Squibb Company BMY to earn $1.53 per share on revenue of $11.19 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Bristol-Myers Squibb shares rose 0.4% to $48.88 in after-hours trading.

Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN posted stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. The company said it sees first-quarter revenue to be between $138 billion and $143.5 billion versus estimates of $142.13 billion. Operating income is expected to be between $8 billion and $12 billion in the first quarter. Amazon shares surged 7.1% to $170.60 in the after-hours trading session.

Meta Platforms, Inc. META reported upbeat fourth-quarter financial results and initiated a quarterly dividend of 50 cents per share. The company also announced a $50 billion increase to its share repurchase authorization. Meta shares jumped 15.2% to $454.81 in after-hours trading.

