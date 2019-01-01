Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Hologic
Hologic Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Hologic (NASDAQ: HOLX) was reported by SVB Leerink on May 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $85.00 expecting HOLX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 12.94% upside). 16 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Hologic (NASDAQ: HOLX) was provided by SVB Leerink, and Hologic maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Hologic, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Hologic was filed on May 17, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 17, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Hologic (HOLX) rating was a maintained with a price target of $82.00 to $85.00. The current price Hologic (HOLX) is trading at is $75.26, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
