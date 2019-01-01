Warner Bros.Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Warner Bros.Discovery
Warner Bros.Discovery Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Warner Bros.Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) was reported by Cowen & Co. on May 12, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $24.00 expecting WBD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 33.48% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Warner Bros.Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) was provided by Cowen & Co., and Warner Bros.Discovery upgraded their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Warner Bros.Discovery, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Warner Bros.Discovery was filed on May 12, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 12, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Warner Bros.Discovery (WBD) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $31.00 to $24.00. The current price Warner Bros.Discovery (WBD) is trading at is $17.98, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
