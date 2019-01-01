ñol

Warner Bros.Discovery
(NASDAQ:WBD)
17.98
0.75[4.35%]
At close: May 26
17.80
-0.1800[-1.00%]
After Hours: 6:37PM EDT
Day High/Low17.24 - 18.04
52 Week High/Low16.51 - 27.5
Open / Close17.36 / 17.98
Float / Outstanding2.4B / 2.4B
Vol / Avg.14.4M / 27.5M
Mkt Cap43.6B
P/E8.9
50d Avg. Price19.71
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.69
Total Float2.4B

Warner Bros.Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Consensus Rating1

Outperform

Highest Price Target1

$45.00

Lowest Price Target1

$18.00

Consensus Price Target1

$31.83

Analyst Rating Summary1

BuyOverweightHoldUnderweightSell
31001

Analyst Firms Making Recommendations1

  • Cowen & Co.
  • Barclays
  • Rosenblatt
  • B of A Securities
  • Evercore ISI Group

1calculated from analyst ratings published within the last 6 months

Analyst Ratings for Warner Bros.Discovery

All Ratings (0)

Upgrades (0)

Downgrades (0)

Initiations (0)

date
Upside/Downside
Analyst Firm
Price Target Change
Rating Change
Previous / Current Rating
Get Alert
No Data

Warner Bros.Discovery Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for Warner Bros.Discovery (WBD)?
A

The latest price target for Warner Bros.Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) was reported by Cowen & Co. on May 12, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $24.00 expecting WBD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 33.48% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for Warner Bros.Discovery (WBD)?
A

The latest analyst rating for Warner Bros.Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) was provided by Cowen & Co., and Warner Bros.Discovery upgraded their outperform rating.

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Warner Bros.Discovery (WBD)?
A

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Warner Bros.Discovery, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Warner Bros.Discovery was filed on May 12, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 12, 2023.

Q
Is the Analyst Rating Warner Bros.Discovery (WBD) correct?
A

While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Warner Bros.Discovery (WBD) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $31.00 to $24.00. The current price Warner Bros.Discovery (WBD) is trading at is $17.98, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.

