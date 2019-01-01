Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics
The latest price target for Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ONCT) was reported by Maxim Group on May 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $3.50 expecting ONCT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 130.26% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ONCT) was provided by Maxim Group, and Oncternal Therapeutics initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Oncternal Therapeutics, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Oncternal Therapeutics was filed on May 10, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 10, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Oncternal Therapeutics (ONCT) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $3.50. The current price Oncternal Therapeutics (ONCT) is trading at is $1.52, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
