American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for American Airlines Group
The latest price target for American Airlines Group (NASDAQ: AAL) was reported by Deutsche Bank on April 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $25.00 expecting AAL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 37.89% upside). 21 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for American Airlines Group (NASDAQ: AAL) was provided by Deutsche Bank, and American Airlines Group maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of American Airlines Group, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for American Airlines Group was filed on April 22, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 22, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest American Airlines Group (AAL) rating was a maintained with a price target of $23.00 to $25.00. The current price American Airlines Group (AAL) is trading at is $18.13, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
