Ethereum Classic Jumps 34% After Bitcoin ETF Nod, Outshines BTC, ETH Gains, Global Electric Vehicle Market Records 31% Sales Boom In 2023 - Top Headlines Today While US Was Sleeping

Crypto
- Cathie Wood Reveals How Much Bitcoin She Owns Personally For First Time
- 'The Old DNA Basically Bashing The New DNA': Cathie Wood Reacts To Sec's Bitcoin ETF Approval
- Ethereum Classic Jumps 34% After Bitcoin ETF Nod, Outshines BTC, ETH Gains
- Jim Cramer Says Spot ETF Approval May Not Follow 'Sell The News' Script
- Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Rise After BTC ETFs Approved By SEC: Analyst Says King Crypto Will 'See New Highs' To $100K
- Bitcoin Spot EFT Shines Spotlight On Crypto-Related Stocks — Riot Blockchain, Coinbase, MicroStrategy Trending Today
- Peter Schiff Says Spot Bitcoin Approval Means 'Eleven More Ways For Speculators To Place Their Bets'
US Markets
- Transphorm, Canaan And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
- Investor Optimism Rises Ahead Of Key Inflation Reports; Nasdaq Surges Over 100 Points
US Politics
- Trump Opens Up About His Potential Running Mate In 2024: 'I Know Who It's Going To Be'
- Trump's Triple Whammy: Ex-President's Niece Says 'Donald Has Never Met A Challenge He Didn't Cower Away From'
- Donald Trump Says Stocks Will Crash If He Doesn't Win: 'Market Is Going Up Because I'm Leading Biden In All Of The Polls'
- Chris Christie Caught On Hot Mic Firing Shots At Nikki Haley: Trump, Ron DeSantis Agree 'She's Gonna Get Smoked'
- Unexpected Twist: Hunter Biden Shows Up At Congressional Hearing
- Christie Suspends His 2024 Presidential Campaign, Says Stopping Trump 'More Important Than My Own Personal Ambition'
World Politics
- Former President Says Taiwan Can 'Never Win' A War Against Xi Jinping's China: 'They're Too Large, Much Stronger Than Us'
- US Urges China To Respect Taiwan's Election Integrity Amid Xi Jinping's Push For Reunification
US Economy
- Study Forecasts Staggering $1 Trillion Boost To US Economy With Generative AI, But Warns Of Job Disruptions
Tech
- Samsung Teases Galaxy AI By Lighting Up The Sphere With Marvel's Doctor Strange
- Apple Reportedly Overlooked AirDrop Security Threats Before Alleged Chinese Hack
- Amazon's Latest Round Of Layoffs Bigger Than Disclosed, Affecting Amazon Pay, Marketing: Reports
- HP Enterprise CEO Anticipates Smooth Sailing For $14B Juniper Acquisition In China
- From 'The Negotiator' To 'Laundry Buddy:' OpenAI's GPT Store, A New Hub For Customized Chatbots, Is Here
- ITC Wants Apple Ban Reinstated, Calls Apple's Arguments 'Weak And Unconvincing'
- iPhone Buyers Continue Trend Of Opting For Higher Storage Despite Dwindling Sales: Report
- Amazon's AI Chatbot 'Q' Struggles With 'Hallucinations' Amid Criticism For Rushed Launch
- Google Layoffs: Hundreds Let Go From Hardware And Voice Assistant Divisions Amid Rising Competition From Microsoft, OpenAI
- Nasdaq's Anti-Financial Crime Business Grows 20% Year-On-Year With AI Innovations
- OpenAI Reportedly Negotiating Content Licensing With CNN, Fox, Time Amid New York Times Lawsuit
Electric Vehicle
- Lights, Camera, Tesla! Hollywood Is Clearly Obsessed With Elon Musk's Company Despite EV Giant's Advertising Apathy
- Global Electric Vehicle Market Records 31% Sales Boom In 2023: Report
- Tesla's Dominance To Continue In 2024, But Traditional Automakers' Move To Slow Down EV Game 'Will Come Back To Haunt Them:' Munster
- Elon Musk Doubles Down On Cybertruck Popularity As Tesla Ventures Into Fitness Equipment With 'Cyberhammer'
- You Can Now Drive Home A Tesla Model 3 For As Low As $14K - Here's How
Consumer
- Cummins Faces Hefty $2B Penalty And Over 600K Recalls In Ram Trucks Emissions Violation Case
- UnitedHealth Gears Up For Q4 Print; Here's A Look At Recent Price Target Changes By The Most Accurate Analysts
- McDonald's Double Big Mac To Make A Triumphant Return With Noteworthy Upgrades Like More Sauce, Better Sear
Communication
- Instagram Axes Technical Program Manager Roles, Affected Employees Offered Reinterview Option For Alternate Roles
- Musk 'Open To The Idea Of Using Bitcoin On X,' Reveals Personal And SpaceX Crypto Holdings
Space
- SpaceX's Starlink Breaks Ground: First Text Messages Sent Via Satellites, Voice And Data Services On The Horizon
Photo by Piro via Pixabay
