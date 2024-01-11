Lights, Camera, Tesla! Hollywood Is Clearly Obsessed With Elon Musk's Company Despite EV Giant's Advertising Apathy

Loading... Loading...

In the glitz and glamour of Hollywood, Tesla Inc. TSLA electric vehicles are making a mark as the preferred choice on screen, as per a study conducted by Auto Trader UK.

What Happened: A study released by Teslarati on Tuesday, conducted by Auto Trader UK, shows that Tesla’s EVs are gaining popularity in Hollywood, despite not following traditional advertising routes. The study evaluated the prevalence of EVs in films, television series, and music videos.

The complete Tesla vehicle range, including the original Tesla Roadster, has been regularly featured in Hollywood’s high-profile productions. The Model S sedan has made a whopping 419 appearances, leading the count of electric cars in the study.

Behind the Model S, the Model 3 sedan made 167 appearances, with the Model X and Model Y clocking 149 and 38 appearances respectively. The original Roadster made its way into the limelight 46 times.

See Also: You Can Now Drive Home A Tesla Model 3 For As Low As $14K

Auto Trader’s Editorial Director, Erin Baker, noted, “What we see on screen has a significant influence on our lifestyle choices, including major purchasing decisions. It’s exciting to see so many electric vehicles featured in popular shows and films, promoting a more sustainable future.”

Other EVs like Nissan Leaf and Honda e are also getting some Hollywood love, with 194 and 14 appearances so far, respectively.

Why It Matters: Tesla’s prominence in Hollywood extends beyond its vehicles. Elon Musk, its CEO, has himself been featured in numerous film and television productions, including Marvel’s 2010 superhero movie “Iron Man 2” and the popular sitcom “The Big Bang Theory.”

A biopic on Musk is also reportedly in the pipeline, which is expected to further boost Tesla’s visibility.

Musk has also cleverly used his company’s exposure in Hollywood productions to his advantage, as seen in his comments on a clip from a Netflix movie featuring Tesla vehicles in a doomsday scenario.

Read Next: Cummins Faces Hefty $2B Penalty And Over 600K Recalls In Ram Trucks Emissions Violation Case

Photo via Shutterstock

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Ramakrishnan M The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.