Christie Suspends His 2024 Presidential Campaign, Says Stopping Trump 'More Important Than My Own Personal Ambition'

In a recent development, former New Jersey Governor, Chris Christie, announced the suspension of his 2024 presidential campaign. Primarily aimed at challenging Donald Trump, the announcement was made on Wednesday.

What Happened: Christie declared a lack of a clear path to securing the Republican nomination as his reason for suspending the campaign. This decision was announced at an event in Windham, New Hampshire, reported CBS News on Wednesday.

In a post, shared on X, Christie promised that he will make sure that “in no way do I enable Donald Trump to ever be President of the United States again.”

Christie, known for his vocal criticism of Trump during his campaign, admitted to the uphill battle in a Republican party where Trump is seen as the frontrunner. His campaign hit a roadblock when he did not receive the endorsement of New Hampshire’s GOP Governor, Chris Sununu, who instead backed former South Carolina Governor, Nikki Haley.

Christie’s campaign strategy was dependent on a strong performance in New Hampshire’s primary. However, his path to the GOP nomination appeared bleak post the primary, due to his inability to get on Maine’s ballot and a lack of a strong ground game outside of New Hampshire.

Despite calls from anti-Trump Republicans, including Sununu, for Christie to step down and consolidate support for Haley, Christie remained resolute. He indicated he would consider stepping down and potentially endorsing Haley if she publicly committed to opposing Trump and refused a position in a potential Trump administration.

Christie’s campaign, announced in June 2024, remained relatively small with most staff working remotely. Despite the hurdles, he continued to underscore his criticism of Trump’s suitability for the presidency and positioned himself as a candidate who would face “truth” on hard issues.

Why It Matters: Christie’s criticism of Trump has been a consistent theme throughout his campaign. He rebuked Trump for his comments on Vladimir Putin and immigrants, and later expressed regret for endorsing Trump in the 2016 Presidential race.

He also criticized the decision to keep Trump off the Maine primary ballot and called out Trump during the final GOP debate. These actions reflect his critical stance towards Trump, setting the tone of his campaign.

