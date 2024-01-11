HP Enterprise CEO Anticipates Smooth Sailing For $14B Juniper Acquisition In China

Loading... Loading...

Antonio Neri, CEO of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co HPE, expressed confidence regarding the company’s proposed $14 billion purchase of Juniper Networks Inc JNPR, anticipating no significant regulatory resistance in China.

What Happened: Neri does not foresee any major regulatory obstacles in China about HPE’s $14 billion bid for Juniper Networks. The acquisition proposal, revealed on Tuesday, is for a network firm well-known for creating bespoke networking chips and equipment used in data centers for artificial intelligence, according to Reuters.

The CEO believes that this acquisition will amplify HPE’s ability to furnish its AI computing products and services to organizations cautious of entrusting their data to cloud computing firms.

Neri noted that HPE’s business presence in China has dwindled following the sale of its stake in the China-based joint venture, H3C, last year, generating an estimated $3 billion in proceeds.

Although Juniper’s revenue from China is not publicly disclosed, Neri assured that it is sufficiently small to circumvent any notable regulatory complications. “Even if we have to go through the regulatory process, we don’t see a challenge because their footprint in China is extremely small,” he said.

Neri is optimistic about closing the deal within nine to twelve months.

Why It Matters: The potential acquisition comes at an interesting time for Juniper Networks, as the stock has been rallying after hitting a 52-week low in October. The company's shares rose approximately 20% during November and December. This uptick coincides with Juniper's recent technological advancements, including the deployment of a full stack of wired and wireless upgrades by Digital Edge, a rising digital infrastructure provider in Asia.

Image Via Shutterstock

