From 'The Negotiator' To 'Laundry Buddy:' OpenAI's GPT Store, A New Hub For Customized Chatbots, Is Here

The highly-anticipated app store, which offers a myriad of chatbots for diverse applications of ChatGPT-parent OpenAI, is now live.

What Happened: OpenAI has finally launched its marketplace for personalized versions of ChatGPT. The launch comes following a delay from the initially scheduled 2023 release due to management reshuffles.

The GPT Store, as it is known, is a central hub for chatbots developed by third-party creators. These chatbots range from “The Negotiator” which assists users in salary negotiations to bots that offer laundry tips like ‘Laundry Buddy' or aid with math homework, reported Business Insider.

Access to the GPT Store is available to subscribers of OpenAI’s paid tiers, which start at $20 per month. The platform operates similarly to Apple’s App Store, allowing users to browse and search for popular or trending GPTs. The store also features a builder revenue program, which allows GPT creators to earn income based on user interaction with their bots.

In a blog post prior to the launch, OpenAI noted, “Anyone can easily build their own GPT—no coding is required.”

The company reports that over 3 million GPTs have already been created by users.

Why It Matters: OpenAI, led by CEO Sam Altman, has been in the news lately for its significant strides. The company had been in early talks to raise new funds at a valuation of at least $100 billion. This marked a potential $10 billion increase from its last reported valuation and a three-fold increase from less than a year ago.

Earlier this month, it was reported that OpenAI was negotiating content licensing with CNN, Fox Corp., and Time amid allegations of copyright infringement. The company aimed to enhance ChatGPT’s accuracy and relevancy by leveraging licensed content from diverse news, video, and digital media producers.

