Transphorm, Canaan And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were higher this morning, with the Nasdaq futures gaining around 50 points on Thursday.

Shares of Transphorm, Inc. TGAN rose sharply in today’s pre-market trading. after Renesas Electronics announced plans to acquire the company for $5.10 per share in cash.

Transphorm shares surged 30.6% to $4.95 in pre-market trading.

Here are some big stocks recording gains in today’s pre-market trading session.

Canaan Inc. CAN shares rose 14% to $2.44 in pre-market trading amid strength in the price of Bitcoin after U.S. regulators gave the green light to Bitcoin ETFs.

shares rose 14% to $2.44 in pre-market trading amid strength in the price of Bitcoin after U.S. regulators gave the green light to Bitcoin ETFs. TeraWulf Inc. WULF climbed 10.4% to $2.34 in pre-market trading after gaining over 4% on Wednesday.

climbed 10.4% to $2.34 in pre-market trading after gaining over 4% on Wednesday. Bitdeer Technologies Group BTDR shares gained 10.3% to $8.43 in pre-market trading amid strength in the price of Bitcoin.

shares gained 10.3% to $8.43 in pre-market trading amid strength in the price of Bitcoin. Nukkleus Inc NUKK gained 10.1% to $2.30 in pre-market trading after falling around 15% on Wednesday.

gained 10.1% to $2.30 in pre-market trading after falling around 15% on Wednesday. Bitfarms Ltd BITF rose 8.3% to $3.25 in pre-market trading amid strength in Bitcoin.

rose 8.3% to $3.25 in pre-market trading amid strength in Bitcoin. Bit Digital, Inc. BTBT rose 8.1% to $3.74 in pre-market trading amid strength in Bitcoin.

rose 8.1% to $3.74 in pre-market trading amid strength in Bitcoin. Hut 8 Corp. HUT gained 7% to $12.96 in pre-market trading. The company on Monday received court approval for its previously announced stalking horse bid transaction.

gained 7% to $12.96 in pre-market trading. The company on Monday received court approval for its previously announced stalking horse bid transaction. iRobot Corporation IRBT gained 5.6% to $31.42 in pre-market trading.

gained 5.6% to $31.42 in pre-market trading. iRobot shares fell around 20% on Wednesday following a report suggesting Amazon has skipped a settlement offer with the European Commission for its deal with the company.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. HIVE rose 5.4% to $4.65 in pre-market trading after gaining 5% on Wednesday.

