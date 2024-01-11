UnitedHealth Gears Up For Q4 Print; Here's A Look At Recent Price Target Changes By The Most Accurate Analysts

Loading... Loading...

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated UNH is projected to release financial results for its fourth quarter, before the opening bell on Jan. 12, 2023.

Analysts expect the company to post quarterly earnings at $5.98 per share, up from year-ago earnings of $5.34 per share. The company’s revenue might come in at $92.14 billion for the latest quarter, compared to $82.79 billion in the year-earlier quarter, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

UnitedHealth Group recently entered into an agreement to sell its operations in Brazil to a private investor.

UnitedHealth shares fell 0.2% to close at $537.23 on Wednesday.

Let’s have a look at how Benzinga’s most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Stephens & Co. analyst Scott Fidel reiterated an Overweight rating with a price target of $585 on Dec. 13, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

Truist Securities analyst David Macdonald reiterated a Buy rating with a price target of $610 on Nov. 30, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

Jefferies analyst David Windley maintained a Hold rating and lowered the price target from $565 to $503 on Nov. 20, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 80%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Ricky Goldwasser maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $587 to $579 on Oct. 23, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%.

UBS analyst Kevin Caliendo upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy with a price target of $640 on Oct. 16, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%.

