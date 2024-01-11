Former President Says Taiwan Can 'Never Win' A War Against Xi Jinping's China: 'They're Too Large, Much Stronger Than Us'

Loading... Loading...

Former Taiwanese President Ma Ying-jeou cautioned that Taiwan would stand no chance in a direct military confrontation with China. His warning, issued on the eve of Taiwan’s presidential election, underscores the escalating tensions in the region.

What Happened: Ma, who served as Taiwan’s president from 2008 to 2016, addressed the military imbalance between Taiwan and China. “No matter how you defend yourself, you can never fight a war with the mainland. You can never win,” Ma mentioned in the interview with Deutsche Welle on Wednesday, reported Business Insider.

“They’re too large, much stronger than us,” he added.

The former president, a member of the Kuomintang party, has historically championed the avoidance of war with Beijing. He has partially attributed the deteriorating cross-strait tensions to the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), the current ruling party in Taiwan, which has taken a more confrontational stance towards China.

Ma also expressed skepticism about the possibility of Taiwan holding off the People’s Liberation Army until U.S. forces could intervene, deeming it “too optimistic.” He advocates for non-confrontational diplomacy with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

The issue of relations with China and the possibility of conflict has become a focal point in Taiwan’s upcoming elections. The Kuomintang Party, led by Ma, has centered its campaign on presenting itself as the path to avoiding war with China. Meanwhile, the DPP’s candidate, Lai Ching-te, has pledged to continue resisting China, building on the heightened closeness to the US during Tsai Ing-wen‘s presidency.

Why It Matters: The warnings issued by Ma Ying-jeou come at a critical time for Taiwan, given the recent U.S. calls for China to respect Taiwan’s election integrity. A high-ranking Biden administration official urged China to refrain from interfering in Taiwan’s elections amid escalating tensions between the two nations.

Last year, in May, Ma Ying-jeou called for peace talks with Xi, urging the Taiwanese government to adhere strictly to the Taiwanese Constitution and the Act Governing Relations Between the People of Taiwan and the Mainland when pursuing cross-strait relations. These remarks were made after he attended the Delphi Economic Forum in Greece.

Taiwan’s presidential and parliamentary elections are scheduled for Jan. 13.

