Today’s stock market saw a positive trend with the Nasdaq Composite ending Wednesday higher by 112 points. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 0.45% to 37,695.73, while the NASDAQ rose 0.75% to 14,969.65. The S&P 500 followed suit, gaining 0.57% to 4,783.45. This overall market performance indicates a steady yet cautious optimism among investors.

Transitioning into individual stock performances, these are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

Riot Blockchain, Inc. RIOT

Riot Blockchain’s stock experienced a decline of 1.21%, closing at $15.55. The stock fluctuated between a high of $16.31 and a low of $14.77, with a 52-week range of $20.65 to $4.7. The recent movements in the cryptocurrency market, particularly Bitcoin BTC/USD ETF approvals, have impacted stocks like Riot Blockchain.

Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN

Coinbase Global saw a slight decrease of 0.46%, closing at $151.29. The stock’s intraday high was $153.47, and its low was $143.15, with a 52-week range of $187.39 to $37.74. The company’s performance is closely tied to the cryptocurrency sector, which saw significant regulatory developments on Wednesday with the approval of the Bitcoin Spot EFTs.

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA

NVIDIA’s stock rose by 2.28%, closing at $543.5. The stock hit a high of $546 and a low of $534.89, with a 52-week range of $546 to $154.72. Even so, NVIDIA’s AI market in China faces challenges, with the potential to impact its stock performance.

MicroStrategy Incorporated MSTR

MicroStrategy’s stock declined by 2.01%, closing at $565.67. The stock’s intraday high was $587, and its low was $553.84, with a 52-week range of $727.77 to $170. The company’s Bitcoin investments have been a key factor in its stock movements.

Tesla, Inc. TSLA

Tesla’s stock saw a minor decrease of 0.43%, closing at $233.94. The stock ranged between $235.5 and $231.29, with a 52-week range of $299.29 to $114.92. Tesla’s performance is influenced by its global EV market competition, particularly in Asia.

Photo by WHYFRAME on Shutterstock

