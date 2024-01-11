Instagram Axes Technical Program Manager Roles, Affected Employees Offered Reinterview Option For Alternate Roles

Loading... Loading...

Meta Platforms Inc’s META Instagram is discontinuing the role of technical program managers. The move requires affected employees to reinterview for alternate roles, with the risk of being terminated by March if they fail to secure a new position.

What Happened: Instagram started the year by notifying a minimum of 60 employees about the dissolution of their jobs. The significant change, which impacts technical program managers throughout the Instagram organization, took place this week, according to a report by Business Insider.

After the eradication of the role, affected employees can reinterview for other positions, such as program manager. However, if they fail in this quest, their tenure at the company will conclude in March.

This move aligns with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg‘s recent mantra of “efficiency,” introduced last year. This strategy focuses on cutting down layers of management, resulting in numerous layoffs, and a reduction in the rate of promotions and hiring, though some laid-off employees have been rehired.

An email sent by Benzinga to Meta seeking comment didn’t elicit any response till the time of publishing this story.

A former Instagram employee discussed the “expected changes to TPM roles” on LinkedIn, noting that employees are expected to “re-interview for PM roles” or product manager roles.

Why It Matters: The elimination of the technical program manager role at Instagram is part of a broader trend of layoffs at Meta. The company has been reducing its workforce, as seen in its metaverse-oriented silicon unit, Reality Labs, in October last year.

Image Via Shutterstock

