McDonald's Double Big Mac To Make A Triumphant Return With Noteworthy Upgrades Like More Sauce, Better Sear

Starting January 24, McDonald’s Corp MCD is all set to roll out its revamped Double Big Mac across the nation. This comeback includes a few notable tweaks to the iconic burger.

What Happened: The Double Big Mac is returning after a brief appearance in March 2020. This time around, the sandwich features McDonald’s rejigged core burger elements: softer buns, modified grill settings for a superior sear, and better cheese melting. Remarkably, the Big Macs will boast more sauce, reported CNN on Thursday.

The Double Big Mac is slated for a limited run. Such ephemeral offerings frequently serve as marketing tactics to spark customer curiosity and stand up to rival fast-food chains.

Chris Kempczinski, McDonald’s CEO, hinted at the return of larger burgers last month, stating the chain is “working on that.” The Double Big Mac’s comeback is viewed as an uncomplicated method to make good on this pledge, demanding no additional effort from the staff and using existing ingredients.

Notwithstanding its larger size, the upgraded Double Big Mac is unlikely to put a significant dent in customers’ wallets. Kempczinski confirmed that the chain aims to provide a delicious, sizable burger that offers better value than competitors’ products.

Why It Matters: The return of the Double Big Mac follows a period of uncertainty for McDonald’s. In a letter from Kempczinski earlier this month, he warned of potential headwinds due to conflict in the Middle East impacting markets and misinformation affecting brands like McDonald’s.

Furthermore, this isn’t the Double Big Mac’s first rodeo. The burger was initially introduced back in March 2020, alongside a Little Mac sandwich, to cater to those with varying appetites. This previous stint might have set the stage for its re-emergence, demonstrating the brand’s willingness to experiment with its menu to satisfy diversified customer demands.

Price Action: On Wednesday McDonald’s shares closed 1.1% higher at $294.09 in the regular session and were unchanged in the after-hours trading.

Photo by ATIKAN PORNCHAIPRASIT on Shutterstock

