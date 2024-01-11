SpaceX's Starlink Breaks Ground: First Text Messages Sent Via Satellites, Voice And Data Services On The Horizon

Loading... Loading...

In a landmark achievement, SpaceX‘s Starlink said it had successfully transmitted and received text messages using T-Mobile‘s TMUS network spectrum through their new direct-to-cell satellites.

What Happened: The achievement, as disclosed by Starlink, occurred on Monday, a mere six days after the satellite launch. Despite significant technical challenges, this event marks a crucial step towards the realization of seamless, global connectivity through space-based networks.

SpaceX said the task of linking cell phones to satellites presented unique challenges, primarily due to the swift movement of satellites compared to stationary terrestrial cell towers.

Nevertheless, the aerospace company said it equipped its Starlink satellites with custom silicon, phased array antennas, and advanced software algorithms, to overcome these challenges and offer standard LTE/4G service to terrestrial cell phones.

See Also: Best Aerospace and Defense Stocks

SpaceX, a proven global heavyweight in rocket and satellite launch and manufacturing, plans to rapidly expand its DTC network.

“Text service begins this year, followed by voice, data, and Internet of Things (IoT) services in 2025,” the company said.

Notably, SpaceX said it aims to launch DTC satellites on Starship in the future, improving service and increasing launch frequency.

Why It Matters: The achievement comes amid a period of contention between SpaceX and regulatory bodies. In December, the Federal Communications Commission denied SpaceX’s Starlink $885.5 million in rural broadband subsidies, citing the company’s failure to deliver promised services.

Musk is hoping that the new technology can “allow for mobile phone connectivity anywhere on Earth.” The billionaire earlier cautioned that the new technology could be great for areas with limited connectivity, but likely won’t be competitive “with existing terrestrial cellular networks.”

Check out more of Benzinga's Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: OpenAI Reportedly Negotiating Content Licensing With CNN, Fox, Time Amid New York Times Lawsuit

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image via Shutterstock