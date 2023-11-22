Hibbett To Rally Around 24%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Wednesday

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Telsey Advisory Group raised Hibbett, Inc. HIBB price target from $60 to $73. Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman maintained an Outperform rating. Hibbett shares rose 9.8% to close at $58.85 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Piper Sandler cut the price target for Autodesk, Inc. ADSK from $240 to $215. Piper Sandler analyst Clarke Jeffries downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral. Autodesk shares fell 6.6% to $203.21 in pre-market trading. See how other analysts view this stock.
- TD Cowen increased Jack in the Box Inc. JACK price target from $66 to $71. TD Cowen analyst Andrew Charles maintained a Market Perform rating. Jack in the Box shares rose 0.7% to close at $68.89 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Keybanc cut the price target for Salesforce, Inc. CRM from $272 to $268. Keybanc analyst Michael Turits maintained an Overweight rating. Salesforce shares fell 0.4% to close at $224.32 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- RBC Capital boosted the price target for GoDaddy Inc. GDDY from $90 to $124. RBC Capital analyst Brad Erickson upgraded the stock from Sector Perform to Outperform. GoDaddy shares rose 0.3% to close at $92.86 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JP Morgan increased The Clorox Company CLX price target from $124 to $145. JP Morgan analyst Andrea Teixeira upgraded the stock from Underweight to Neutral. Clorox shares gained 1.5% to $141.50 in pre-market trading. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Morgan Stanley lowered Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. SPCE price target from $4 to $1.75. Morgan Stanley analyst Kristine Liwag downgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Virgin Galactic shares fell 4.7% to $2.03 in pre-market trading. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Telsey Advisory Group raised the price target for DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. DKS from $140 to $145. Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman maintained an Outperform rating. DICK'S Sporting shares fell 0.4% to $121.13 in pre-market trading. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Telsey Advisory Group cut Best Buy Co., Inc. BBY price target from $80 to $75. Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman maintained a Market Perform rating. Best Buy shares fell 0.7% to close at $67.62 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Citigroup raised Ovintiv Inc. OVV price target from $48 to $52. Citigroup analyst Brian Downey upgraded Ovintiv from Neutral to Buy. Ovintiv shares rose 0.1% to $44.70 in pre-market trading. See how other analysts view this stock.
Check This Out: Deere, Nvidia And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Earnings
Analyst Ratings
Options
Dividends
IPOs
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: NewsPenny StocksPrice TargetSmall CapMarketsAnalyst RatingsTrading Ideasanalyst forecastsPT Changes