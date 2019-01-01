Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Ovintiv
Ovintiv Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Ovintiv (NYSE: OVV) was reported by Mizuho on May 31, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $77.00 expecting OVV to rise to within 12 months (a possible 33.80% upside). 27 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Ovintiv (NYSE: OVV) was provided by Mizuho, and Ovintiv maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Ovintiv, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Ovintiv was filed on May 31, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 31, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Ovintiv (OVV) rating was a maintained with a price target of $78.00 to $77.00. The current price Ovintiv (OVV) is trading at is $57.55, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
