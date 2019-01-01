Best Buy Co (NYSE:BBY), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Best Buy Co
Best Buy Co Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Best Buy Co (NYSE: BBY) was reported by DA Davidson on May 25, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $110.00 expecting BBY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 37.16% upside). 38 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Best Buy Co (NYSE: BBY) was provided by DA Davidson, and Best Buy Co maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Best Buy Co, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Best Buy Co was filed on May 25, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 25, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Best Buy Co (BBY) rating was a maintained with a price target of $107.00 to $110.00. The current price Best Buy Co (BBY) is trading at is $80.20, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
