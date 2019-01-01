ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Best Buy Co
(NYSE:BBY)
80.20
0.14[0.17%]
At close: May 25
81.01
0.8100[1.01%]
PreMarket: 8:00AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low69.07 - 141.97
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding173.3M / 225M
Vol / Avg.2K / 3.6M
Mkt Cap18B
P/E8.89
50d Avg. Price91.15
Div / Yield3.52/4.40%
Payout Ratio33.07
EPS1.5
Total Float173.3M

Best Buy Co (NYSE:BBY), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Consensus Rating1

Buy

Highest Price Target1

$140.00

Lowest Price Target1

$65.00

Consensus Price Target1

$91.92

Analyst Rating Summary1

BuyOverweightHoldUnderweightSell
50202

Analyst Firms Making Recommendations1

  • DA Davidson
  • Guggenheim
  • Wedbush
  • Morgan Stanley
  • Barclays

1calculated from analyst ratings published within the last 6 months

Analyst Ratings for Best Buy Co

All Ratings (0)

Upgrades (0)

Downgrades (0)

Initiations (0)

Premium Tools & Ideas
date
Upside/Downside
Analyst Firm
Price Target Change
Rating Change
Previous / Current Rating
Get Alert
No Data

Best Buy Co Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for Best Buy Co (BBY)?
A

The latest price target for Best Buy Co (NYSE: BBY) was reported by DA Davidson on May 25, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $110.00 expecting BBY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 37.16% upside). 38 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for Best Buy Co (BBY)?
A

The latest analyst rating for Best Buy Co (NYSE: BBY) was provided by DA Davidson, and Best Buy Co maintained their buy rating.

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Best Buy Co (BBY)?
A

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Best Buy Co, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Best Buy Co was filed on May 25, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 25, 2023.

Q
Is the Analyst Rating Best Buy Co (BBY) correct?
A

While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Best Buy Co (BBY) rating was a maintained with a price target of $107.00 to $110.00. The current price Best Buy Co (BBY) is trading at is $80.20, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.

Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.