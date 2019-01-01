Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Hibbett
Hibbett Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Hibbett (NASDAQ: HIBB) was reported by Baird on May 31, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $70.00 expecting HIBB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 40.56% upside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Hibbett (NASDAQ: HIBB) was provided by Baird, and Hibbett maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Hibbett, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Hibbett was filed on May 31, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 31, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Hibbett (HIBB) rating was a maintained with a price target of $75.00 to $70.00. The current price Hibbett (HIBB) is trading at is $49.80, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.