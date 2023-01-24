Why Baudax Bio Shares Are Trading Higher By 60%? Here Are Other Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers
- Baudax Bio, Inc. BXRX shares surged 59.7% to $5.03 after the company announced the outcome of its first interim analysis in a Phase II trial of BX1000 for neuromuscular blockade in patients undergoing elective surgery.
- bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. BIAF gained 46% to $2.34 after the company announed the publication of results of its clinical trial in peer-reviewed journal Respiratory Research.
- Axcella Health Inc. AXLA shares jumped 36% to $0.59 after the company reported regulatory path to registration of AXA1125 for long COVID-19 fatigue.
- Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. GROM gained 34.9% to $2.9950.
- Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. IKT jumped 22.4% to $0.9190.
- Ontrak, Inc. OTRK gained 21% to $1.01.
- Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. AHPI gained 18.6% to $1.27.
- Helbiz, Inc. HLBZ rose 18.5% to $0.5055 after the company announced over 1300 pre-orders generating over $2.2 million in future sales.
- Draganfly Inc. DPRO jumped 18.2% to $1.7264. HC Wainwright & Co. recently maintained Draganfly with a Buy and raised the price target from $1.5 to $2.
- WiSA Technologies, Inc. WISA jumped 16.2% to $0.1858.
- Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. NVOS rose 16% to $0.1439.
- Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. INBS shares gained 14.5% to $1.17. Intelligent Bio Solutions shares jumped 281% on Monday after the company announced it successfully completed the review of results from Milestone 7, a phase of its biosensor platform development.
- Genius Group Limited GNS jumped 13% to $5.32. For the full year of 2023, the company expects annual revenue to be between $48 million and $52 million and expects the number of students and users to be between 5.7 million and 6 million.
- Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ARMP surged 11.8% to $3.0085.
- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. BBBY rose 11.4% to $3.2899. The stock has seen increased volatility over the last two weeks as the embattled retailer considers strategic alternatives, including potential bankruptcy.
- CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. CBAY gained 11.2% to $7.34. The company priced a public offering of common stock and pre-funded warrants at $7 per share and $6.999 per warrant.
- Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP SNMP rose 11.1% to $0.2555 after surging 53% on Monday.
- Compass Therapeutics, Inc. CMPX shares gained 10.8% to $4.22. Compass Therapeutics recently said its combo therapy showed around 38% overall response rate in pretreated biliary tract cancer patients.
- Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. BBCP jumped 10.2% to $7.18 after the company posted upbeat Q4 results.
- Ainos, Inc. AIMD gained 9.9% to $0.80.
- Ardmore Shipping Corporation ASC rose 6.4% to $13.82.
Losers
- Satixfy Communications Ltd. SATX shares dipped 64% to $2.60. SatixFy recently appointed Ido Gur as its new Chief Executive Officer.
- Verb Technology Company, Inc. VERB shares fell 48.7% to $0.1990 after the company priced its $7.2 million underwritten public offering of common stock.
- LogicMark, Inc. LGMK fell 41.2% to $0.2149 after the company reported pricing of $5.2 million underwritten public offering priced above market.
- Scilex Holding Company SCLX dropped 36.4% to $6.05.
- Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. CYTO fell 26.2% to $3.69 after the company provided an update on its clinical trials with Bentrio. The COVAMID study did not reach the primary efficacy endpoint.
- Cassava Sciences, Inc. SAVA fell 22.4% to $28.28 after the company reported top-line clinical results in Phase 2 study evaluating simufilam in Alzheimer's disease.
- MicroCloud Hologram Inc. HOLO dipped 21.2% to $10.21.
- Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. TENX dropped 19.7% to $2.0550. Tenax Therapeutics recently announced a 1-for-20 reverse stock split.
- Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. CVKD fell 17.6% to $3.23.
- Qilian International Holding Group Limited QLI dropped 15% to $1.08.
- Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. KRBP dropped 14.8% to $0.23.
- Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. ALLR fell 14.6% to $0.2510.
- FLJ Group Limited FLJ dropped 12.4% to $2.33.
- Soluna Holdings, Inc. SLNH fell 9.6% to $0.47.
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. SRNE dipped 8.9% to $0.9747. Sorrento released unblinded Phase 1b study data of OVYDSO in COVID patients.
- ERYTECH Pharma S.A. ERYP dropped 7% to $0.53.
