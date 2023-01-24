Bitcoin Nears This Key Level; Threshold Emerges As Top Gainer

Bitcoin BTC/USD traded higher this morning, with the cryptocurrency prices approaching the key $23,000 level on Tuesday.

Ethereum ETH/USD, meanwhile, edged lower, but remained above the key $1,600 mark on Tuesday.

Threshold (CRYPTO: T) was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Axie Infinity AXS/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap rose to $1.05 trillion, recording a 24-hour gain of 0.6%. BTC was trading higher by 0.5% at $22,977, while ETH fell by around 0.1% to $1,628 on Tuesday.

Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:

Gainers

Threshold (CRYPTO: T)

Price: $0.05571

24-hour gain: 128.6%

Loopring LRC/USD

Price: $0.3193

24-hour gain: 11.1%

Lido DAO LDO/USD

Price: $2.70

24-hour gain: 10.3%

Rocket Pool RPL/USD

Price: $39.19

24-hour gain: 8.4%

Quant QNT/USD

Price: $154.87

24-hour gain: 8.4%

Losers

Axie Infinity AXS/USD

Price: $11.95

24-hour drop: 3.7%

Dash DASH/USD

Price: $51.70

24-hour drop: 3.5%

Compound COMP/USD

Price: $51.02

24-hour drop: 3.2%

Osmosis OSMO/USD

Price: $0.9667

24-hour drop: 2.6%

EthereumPoW ETHW/USD

Price: $4.06

24-hour drop: 2.4%

Read This Next: Amazon To Rally Over 28%? Here Are 10 Other Analyst Forecasts For Tuesday