Bitcoin Nears This Key Level; Threshold Emerges As Top Gainer

Bitcoin BTC/USD traded higher this morning, with the cryptocurrency prices approaching the key $23,000 level on Tuesday.
Ethereum ETH/USD, meanwhile, edged lower, but remained above the key $1,600 mark on Tuesday.
Threshold (CRYPTO: T) was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Axie Infinity AXS/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.
At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap rose to $1.05 trillion, recording a 24-hour gain of 0.6%. BTC was trading higher by 0.5% at $22,977, while ETH fell by around 0.1% to $1,628 on Tuesday.
Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:
Gainers
- Threshold (CRYPTO: T)
Price: $0.05571
24-hour gain: 128.6%
- Loopring LRC/USD
Price: $0.3193
24-hour gain: 11.1%
- Lido DAO LDO/USD
Price: $2.70
24-hour gain: 10.3%
- Rocket Pool RPL/USD
Price: $39.19
24-hour gain: 8.4%
- Quant QNT/USD
Price: $154.87
24-hour gain: 8.4%
Losers
- Axie Infinity AXS/USD
Price: $11.95
24-hour drop: 3.7%
- Dash DASH/USD
Price: $51.70
24-hour drop: 3.5%
- Compound COMP/USD
Price: $51.02
24-hour drop: 3.2%
- Osmosis OSMO/USD
Price: $0.9667
24-hour drop: 2.6%
- EthereumPoW ETHW/USD
Price: $4.06
24-hour drop: 2.4%
